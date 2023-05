On May 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 41 enemy attacks on four axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU posted on Facebook.

The Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics. Last day, the enemy launched 19 missile strikes (our defenders successfully destroyed 15 enemy cruise missiles in the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types), carried out 17 airstrikes, and conducted 25 attacks using MLRSes. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, including children. High-rise residential buildings, private residential buildings, schools, hospitals, kindergartens, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The probability of the enemy launching missile and airstrikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers continued to focus their primary efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes - 41 enemy attacks were repulsed. Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities; our soldiers are on the defensive.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups by the enemy were detected on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes during the day, the enemy carried out an airstrike with guided air bombs on the village of Lyzunivka in the Chernihiv Region, and a child was killed. The enemy shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Krasny Khutir, Karpovychi, Hremiyach, and Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Shostka, Khodyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, and Sadky of Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Hoptivka, Strelecha, and Khatnie in the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Kupiyansk axis. Fyholivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Kupiyansk, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

The enemy tried to improve its tactical position on the Lyman axis and led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoselivske and Bilohorivka areas. The enemy launched an airstrike on Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Spirne. Makiivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, and Verkhniokamiyanske and Spirne in the Donetsk Region came under enemy artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the axis in settlement of Predtechyne and carried out an air strike on Bakhmut and Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Dyliyivka, and Pivdenne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in Sieverne and Pervomaiske settlements without success. Launched an airstrike on Avdiyivka, shelled Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, the enemy continues to attack the positions of the defense forces. Battles continue for Mariyinka. Heorhiyivka in Donetsk Region also came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis. The enemy fired at Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, and Novoukrayinka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, the occupiers are defending themselves, shelling populated areas. Among them are Vremivka, Novosilka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, and Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as well as Ivanivske, Kozatske, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Vesele, Odradokamiyanka, Tiahynka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, and the city of Kherson.

AFU aviation destroyed three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and struck seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel during the day. An enemy reconnaissance UAV of the Orlan-10 type was also shot down.

During the day, units of rocket troops and artillery hit the control post, six areas of concentration of weapons, military equipment, two ammunition warehouses, a fuel warehouse, and lubricating materials of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of May 1, the commander of the AFU Ground Forces/Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military counterattacked, and forced the occupiers to leave a number of positions.

And according to the spokesman of the AFU Eastern Group/Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, about 26,000 Russian army soldiers are opposing the Defense Forces on the Bakhmut axis.