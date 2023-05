The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, published a photo of missiles that show messages for the Russian invaders. They equipped Ukrainian attack aircraft Su-25.

He published the photo on his Telegram.

On the missiles there are messages written for the Russian invaders "For the children of Uman and Uman people!!!," as well as "Russians, for your crimes you will burn in hell!"

Also, with the words "Burn in hell, inhumans!" Oleshchuk signed his publication.

Prior to this, another photo of these missiles appeared on the network. OSINTtechnical informed that the photo shows a Ukrainian Su-25 armed with Zuni (FFAR) aircraft missiles supplied by the United States.

The inscriptions on the missiles say: "For the children of Uman and Uman people!," "We will not forgive! We will find and punish!" and "For the death of our children you will burn in hell."

Ukrainian Su-25 armed with US-supplied Zuni 5-inch Folding-Fin Aircraft Rockets (FFAR) pic.twitter.com/yrwzWZlv44

— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 1, 2023

Also, the chairman of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, commented on the photos of the attack aircraft published by Oleshchuk, "charged for revenge."

"The peculiarity of the photo is that Su-25 is armed with American Zuni missiles, the transfer of which the United States announced in January. They have several times greater range than Soviet S-8, which significantly increases the capabilities of Ukrainian assault aircraft," he said.

According to Defense Express, in early January of this year, the United States in one of the packages of military assistance to Ukraine announced the transfer of unmanaged 127-mm air-to-surface missiles called Zuni. It was about the transfer of 4,000 missiles, which are actually analogues of Soviet unguided aircraft missiles of the S-13 type. Separately, it was reported that Zuni missiles should be adapted for launches from both aircraft and helicopters.

It is indicated that the missile has a range of 8 km (some sources claim about 9 km), can have various combat units, in particular high explosive and armor-piercing, weighing from 20.7 to 25.6 kg.

"The missile is unguided, and here it is worth mentioning this - back in 2006, MBDA had an initiative project to create Laser-Guided Zuni Rocket, which can be compared with the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) guidance system for unmanaged Hydra 70 missiles, which successfully apply the weapon. It is known that Laser-Guided Zuni Rocket passed successful tests in 2009, in particular for mobile purposes," said Defense Express.

Recall that the inscriptions on the missiles are associated with the Russian shelling of Uman, which occurred on April 28, one of the missiles hit a residential nine-story building. The attack killed 23 people, of which 6 were children, 9 were wounded.