Preferential Import Of Goods For Restoration Of Energy Infrastructure Of Ukraine Ends Today

On May 1, 2023, the period of preferential import of goods for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure ends.

This is stated in the message of the Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Laws of Ukraine dated December 13, 2022 No. 2836-IX and No. 2837-IX, on May 1, 2023, the period of exemption of imports of certain goods from VAT taxation and import duty, and in a separate case - from excise tax, ends.

Therefore, VAT and import duty will be charged again:

For goods imported by enterprises or citizens and moved (forwarded) to the customs territory of Ukraine in international mail and express-mail. It concerns, in particular:

▪️ power generation units and parts to them;

▪️ separate transformers, their parts, inverters;

▪️ separate batteries, including separators for them;

▪️ systems to provide satellite access to the Internet (Starlink).

For goods provided free of charge by the Energy Community as assistance in favor of economic entities that have licenses for certain types of economic activities in the electricity market and imported by such entities into the customs territory of Ukraine for the purpose of restoring and repairing the infrastructure of such enterprises in agreement with the central executive bodies, which provides the formation and implementation of state policy in the fuel and energy complex.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November last year, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the requirements for customs clearance when importing generators and other energy equipment.

The Cabinet of Ministers also simplified public procurement of imported energy equipment.

The Cabinet of Ministers also exempted import of batteries and generators from paying value added tax and import duty.

Earlier, Ukraine received 334 tons of equipment from Germany to restore energy infrastructure.