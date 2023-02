Ukraine has received 334 tons of equipment from Germany to restore energy infrastructure.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since July, 43 cargoes with the humanitarian aid for energy needs have come to Ukraine from German partners. That's almost 334 tons of equipment. In the last week alone, 4 cargoes totaling more than 59 tons have been delivered. In particular, as part of the campaign of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership to provide donor support, the Ministry of Energy received 40 transformers from the German network operator Stromnetz Berlin GmbH," the statement said.

Among the equipment that came from German partners, there are also generators, valves for overhead lines, distribution and lighting equipment, electrical tools.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December Ukraine received EUR 200 million of grant assistance from Germany to support internally displaced persons (IDPs).