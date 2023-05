The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada eliminate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We propose to eliminate the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) and automate the issuance of a gambling license. The government supported our bill - and it is sent for consideration to Parliament," Fedorov said.

He noted that the support by parliamentarians for this decision will remove the human factor in the issuance of licenses - the process will become automatic and will take place according to clear criteria.

Fedorov added that organizational changes will quickly introduce an online monitoring IT system that will help in real time to receive data on the interaction of gambling operators and the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries was established in 2020 in accordance with the law on the settlement of gambling business in Ukraine as the central executive body.

On July 14, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada legalized the gambling business, the law entered into force on August 13.

At the end of October 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers elected Ivan Rudyi as the chairman of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries.

In March 2021, the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries granted the first licence to bookmakers.