The Cabinet of Ministers has elected Ivan Rudyi as the Chairman of the Commission on the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries.

Oleg Nemchynov, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, in addition to the next government meeting, we also had an extraordinary one, at which we considered several personnel issues. One of them was the announcement of preliminary results of selection for the post of the chairman and members of the Commission on the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries. Based on the results of this meeting, (candidates) were recommended out of 378 persons who submitted their CVs and applications, and out of 42 persons who were admitted. In particular, 20 persons were submitted to the post of the head of the commission, 32 persons were submitted to the members of the commission," he said.

Nemchynov stressed that it was recommended to appoint Ivan Tarasovych Rudyi to the post of the head, and Olena Vodolashko and Yevhen Hetman to the posts of two commission members.

It was decided to set an additional selection for four other positions of the commission members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the competition for the selection of candidates for members of the authorized body for the regulation of gambling is held by the Commission for the Higher Corps of the Civil Service in a special procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, and the members are appointed by the Cabinet.

