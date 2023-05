Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders hit 11 areas of concentration of manpower and artillery of the enemy, hit a logistics center of the Russians and an ammunition depot.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions.

Units of the defense forces of Ukraine during the past day repelled more than 36 enemy attacks in these areas of the front. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicenter of the fighting, Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense.

"The so-called leadership of the Luhansk Region is working out the issue of alienating the real estate of citizens of Ukraine who left the temporarily seized territories of the region.

The alienated property is planned to be transferred to the disposal of law enforcement agencies,” it was reported.

The aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day launched 4 strikes on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel.

An enemy reconnaissance UAV of the Orlan-10 type was also shot down, and missile forces and artillery units hit 5 manpower concentration areas, an ammunition depot, 2 enemy artillery concentration areas and a logistics center of the Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine retained vital logistics routes on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and also inflicted devastating losses on enemy assault units.

In addition, the leader of Russian mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that Wagner PMC was suspending artillery shelling in Bakhmut and the Donetsk Region.