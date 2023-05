Sound Sirens Will Be Tested In Kyiv Region On May 1

On May 1, a control technical check of the operation of electromechanical sound sirens will be held in the Kyiv Region. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 1, a control technical check of the operation of operating electromechanical sirens will be carried out in the Kyiv Region. The goal is to test the software of the territorial automated system of centralized notification of the capital region," the message says.

It is planned to turn on several sirens between 03:00 p.m. and 03:20 p.m.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration asks residents of the Kyiv Region to remain calm.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia fired 18 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles at Ukraine on Monday night, and the air defense forces destroyed 15 of them.