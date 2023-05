Movement Of Russian T-90 Tanks Through The City Of Mariupol Registered For The First Time - City Mayor's Advis

The movement of Russian T-90 tanks through the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol has been registered for the first time. Tanks were transported through the city center toward Manhush/Berdiansk.

This follows from a statement by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted on Telegram.

"The movement of T-90 tanks through Mariupol has been recorded for the first time. At least three tractors were transporting T-90 modified tanks through the city center toward Manhush/Berdiansk. We remain cautiously optimistic about their disposal by night Berdiansk cotton," Andriushchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, Russian occupiers' equipment movement was recorded in Mariupol, Donetsk Region. In particular, the delivery of T-72 tanks through the city center and further towards Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, was noticed.

In addition, Google recently updated the maps of Mariupol on Google Maps. Satellite images show large-scale destruction in the city and new mass burials.

Meanwhile, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders began to steal granite. It is exported to the Russian Federation, as well as to the Crimea.