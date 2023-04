In Mariupol, Donetsk Region, the movement of equipment of Russian occupiers is recorded. In particular, the supply of Т-72 tanks was seen through the city center and further in the direction of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this.

"The supply of Т-72 tanks was recorded through the center of Mariupol towards Manhush and further into the direction of Berdiansk," the report said.

Andriushchenko noted that the trend of moving a small number of occupiers and light equipment through Mariupol towards Novoazovsk and further north towards Volnovakha continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation troops delivered new units to the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk Region to replace the military sent in the direction of Vuhledar. The troops of the aggressor country are on standby.

Earlier it was reported that in and around occupied Mariupol there are at least three tens of thousands of Russian occupation troops with military equipment.

Also, the invaders in the Mariupol district decided to evict an entire village in order to equip a base there for the military of the Russian Federation. The village is located in the forest and near the main location of the Russian troops in Nikolske.