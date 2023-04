There is no unity between Russian paramilitary groups, so the General Staff of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation intends to take control of private military companies (PMCs). The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with the American television channel PBS.

Thus, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that now the aggressor state is seeking to take control of numerous Russian paramilitary groups. According to Budanov, the new structure that the Russian aggressor country is trying to create will aim to put the so-called PMCs under the control of the Russian General Staff.

"The Russians are looking to create a certain main organization that will lead and command all these paramilitary formations, because, obviously, there is no unity among them now," said Kyrylo Budanov, confirming that now the terrorist state Russia is able to mobilize from 20,000 to 22,000 soldiers every month.

At the same time, the head of Defense Intelligence stressed that Ukraine has enough of its own forces and means to find Russian criminals who killed or tortured Ukrainian citizens.

"Anyone who committed war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine, including very egregious, for example, gang rape or murder of civilians and children, will be found and destroyed in any part of the world," the chief intelligence officer said.

Among other things, the chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine was asked whether his predictions about the inability of the Russian Federation to delay the war, as well as about its likely collapse, were too optimistic.

"I can only say one thing - time will tell. I remain in my position," concluded Budanov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov is sure that Russia will not launch a nuclear strike if the Armed Forces enter Crimea.

Earlier, Budanov spoke about the stage at which the war is now.