Belarus' self-proclaimed leader Aleksandr Lukashenko has said he does not want to fight, and Ukraine has no plans to attack.

It was reported by his press service.

"I'm always surprised when they start talking about war. There people are tense in Gomel. So, the Gomel Region and the Brest Region became frontline. But this does not mean that someone is going to go to us with war. There are enough crazy people there. Well, where to go... The war is going on there. Therefore, don’t you think that I want to launch some kind of war here," the administration quotes him.

At the same time, a piece is cut in the published video with these words, where Lukashenko speaks of the reluctance of Ukrainians to attack.

Besides, the self-proclaimed president urged people to "raise children," and ensuring peace is the president's business.

Talking on the topic of Ukraine, Lukashenko said that the "problems" in Ukraine allegedly began due to "corruption and nationalism." On the example of the war in Ukraine, Belarus allegedly strengthens its army.

"I don't want to fight for you anymore. I also have children. And you're all my kids. I don't want to have to send you somewhere to the front. So calm down, work calmly. No one is going to attack us. Including Ukrainians. And the Westerners with whom I meet tell me: "Aleksandr Grigorievich, neither Ukrainians nor Poles are going to you." Maybe they're not going. But we need to be ready for everything," Lukashenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus suggested that Russia and Ukraine cease hostilities and declare a truce without the right to move weapons and military equipment.

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards installed a mannequin in Russian uniforms and called it Valera. Belarusian colleagues began to complain.