The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, offered Russia and Ukraine to stop hostilities and declare a truce without the right to transfer weapons and military equipment.

Lukashenko made a corresponding statement on Friday, March 31, writes BELTA.

"I will try to risk proposing a cessation of hostilities. Declare a truce without the right to move, regroup troops on both sides, without the right to transfer weapons and ammunition, manpower and equipment! Still, frozen," Lukashenko said.

According to the self-proclaimed president, the ceasefire negotiations should start right now, before the alleged escalation.

Lukashenko said that Russia's military-industrial complex is allegedly "deployed at full capacity."

"If this Russian cart rolls due to inertia, it will not find it. On the other hand, if Ukraine is loaded with weapons, if the military undergoes retraining, there will also be an armada. And we will lose not half a million killed and maimed," he said.

The self-proclaimed president called Ukraine's expected counteroffensive "extremely dangerous" and "the worst" that could happen in the current situation.

He believes that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can ostensibly cancel all hopes for the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, and will also allegedly lead to an irreversible escalation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, stated that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planned in several directions at once. The timing of its start will depend on weather conditions.

And on March 30, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia had changed the tactics of missile strikes in order to disrupt the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.