Share Of Paratroopers And Infantry Soldiers Growing Among Bakhmut Attackers Due To High Losses Of Wagner Group

The Russian military command is forced to involve more and more units of the regular army in the assault on Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. This is due to the fact that the Wagner Group suffers heavy losses in attempts to capture the city.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi spoke about this on the air of the national telethon.

"This is their forced measure. These are just systemic and very huge losses about a hundred or more than a hundred every day, if you count only the killed," Cherevatyi said.

According to him, the Wagnerites began to lose their offensive potential.

In order not to reduce pressure on the Defense Forces, the invaders began to involve units of paratroopers and infantry to assault Ukrainian positions in the city and its environs.

Cherevatyi added that Ukrainian engineers and logisticians are doing everything possible to preserve the possibility of providing the Bakhmut garrison with everything necessary, despite the destruction of the bridge near the village of Khromove.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the British Ministry of Defense in its intelligence operational update said that the occupiers succeeded in Bakhmut, advancing to the western bank of the Bakhmutka River.

Recall that at the beginning of the week, the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the mercenaries controlled by him allegedly set the flag on the building of the Bakhmut city administration. According to him, this allegedly means a "legal" takeover of the city.

Commenting on Prigozhin's statement, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the occupiers are far from capturing Bakhmut.

We also reported that in the United States they said that they could not confirm the capture of Bakhmut by the invaders, as Russian propaganda has repeatedly stated.