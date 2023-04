French-made CAESAR self-propelled artillery units arrived in Ukraine. Denmark handed them over to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter.

"CAESARs from Denmark is already in Ukraine," the Minister wrote.

He thanked the people of Denmark and French partners for the weapons provided.

“Denmark had intended to use these systems for its army, but wisely and nobly decided to transfer them to the Ukrainian army due to the significant threat that russian aggression against Ukraine poses to Europe as a whole,” Reznikov wrote.

Besides, he thanked Denmark for organizing the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Our artillerymen appreciate the maneuverability and accuracy of these howitzers. Ukraine now has the world's second-largest CAESARs artillery park, thanks to our partners in France and Denmark,” the Minister stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Republican Congressman Michael McCaul announced the shift that has taken place in the U.S. leadership regarding the provision of long-range missiles and modern combat aircraft to Ukraine.