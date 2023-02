During His Visit To Kyiv, US Congressman Announces Progress In Discussion Of ATACMS And F-16 Supplies To Ukrai

American Republican Congressman Michael McCaul announced the shift that has taken place in the US leadership regarding the provision of long-range missiles and modern combat aircraft to Ukraine.

McCaul made the corresponding statement during his visit to Kyiv, his words are quoted by Reuters.

According to him, the US National Security Council and the administration of President Joe Biden still disagree about how soon and what kind of weapons should be sent to Ukraine.

"But I see more and more acceleration in the direction of artillery and aircraft... And in any case, we can start training pilots right now so they're ready," McCaul told reporters.

The American lawmaker also said that during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President gave him a list of weapons needed by Ukraine.

McCaul said ATACMS missiles and F-16 fighter jets were on the list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, Politico reported with reference to its own sources that the United States has no intention of transferring ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

We also wrote that on February 7, US President Joe Biden confirmed that he is against the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

We will remind that on December 30, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that in 2023, the Ukrainian military will be able to receive tanks and long-range missiles in case of success at the front.