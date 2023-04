Defense Forces Repel More Than 40 Attacks By Russian Invaders In 4 Directions - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army during the day conducted offensive actions in four directions in the east of Ukraine. The defense forces successfully repelled more than 40 enemy attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update.

The troops of the invaders continue to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. In other areas of the front, the enemy defends.

In the Lyman direction, units of the invaders tried to advance in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Bilohorivka. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the attacks.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled the invaders' attempts to advance in the direction of Bohdanivka and Chasiv Yar. Fierce street battles continue in Bakhmut itself.

In the Avdiivka direction, attacks by Russian occupiers were repulsed near the settlements of Avdiivka, Sievierne and Pervomaiske.

In the Mariinka direction, the invaders tried to attack in the Novomykhailivka area. Also, enemy attacks were repulsed in Mariinka.

