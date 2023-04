The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on the city of Uman, Cherkasy Region, has increased to 14.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Uman: the bodies of 2 more people were just recovered from the rubble. As of now, 14 people were killed as a result of a rocket attack on a high-rise building," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 28, Russian terrorist forces hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Region, with rockets.

Later, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that the number of victims of the Russian terrorist attack on a house in the city of Uman, Cherkasy Region, has increased to 10.

In addition, two ten-year-old children were killed when Russian missiles hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, after the Russians hit a residential building in Uman with missiles, cynically published a photo of the launch of the Iskander-K, signing it "Right on target."

We will remind you that today, during another air attack by the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 21 cruise missiles, as well as 2 drones.