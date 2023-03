Ukraine has received a USD 1.25 billion grant from the United States of America.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On March 29, the state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of USD 1.253 billion.

The funds were provided by the United States through the World Bank Trust Fund, as part of the fourth additional financing for the Project entitled Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) in Ukraine.

Grant financing will be aimed at providing partial reimbursement of State Budget expenditures, in particular for pension payments, support for certain programs of state social assistance (aid for IDPs), provision of wages for employees of state agencies, employees of the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS), and employees of the higher education establishments.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has already received USD 15.5 billion in the form of grants from the United States of America.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine is implementing a joint project PEACE with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) for a total amount of USD 14.9 billion and EUR 1.4 billion (IBRD loans, IDA loans, grants from the Trust Fund of many donors).

On February 24, the World Bank announced additional grant funding for Ukraine in the amount of USD 2.5 billion.

On February 10, the World Bank announced a new project worth USD 50 million aimed at repairing and restoring Ukraine's transport infrastructure.