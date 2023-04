Ukraine in the global sense is ready for a counteroffensive. Necessary weather conditions and command decisions are expected.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this during a press conference, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"The training is being completed, in addition to weapons and equipment, there must still be its mastery by our military. We got very modern systems, especially in terms of an armored fist. I will remind you that in addition to the tank coalition, which includes the first Leopard 2 + Challenger, Leopard 1 will come a little later," Reznikov said.

He recalled that Ukraine expects Abrams tanks, but they will not have time to participate in this counteroffensive, according to the Minister.

"In addition, we have a large number of armored vehicles of various types: Bradley, Marder, Stryker, and C90; preparatory courses are being completed there," Reznikov said.

"To put it in a global sense, in a high percentage mode, we are ready, then the General Staff, the command is to decide. As soon as there is God's will, weather and decisions of the commanders - we will do it," Reznikov said.

Recall that earlier Reznikov said that the diplomatic path of the end of the war is possible, but unlikely.

On April 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive takes place every day, and the information hype does not benefit the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.