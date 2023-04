Ukraine will enter the internationally recognized borders of 1991. A diplomatic way is possible, but not under the current leadership of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, in an interview for the RBK-Ukraine publication.

Thus, the minister emphasized that our state's goal is to prove that changing borders by force is unacceptable. He suggested a diplomatic way to end the war is possible but unlikely.

"The diplomatic way is possible when the aggressor's resources weaken, but it still wants to bargain for something. It will want to bargain for the removal of some sanctions, the opportunity to sell something, and trade in order to live for something. Its specific treasury owners will want to use it; they will want to stop being outcasts for their children to study somewhere. They will search and bargain. And bargaining is already diplomacy," he said.

According to Reznikov, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are possible, but not under the current leadership of the Russian Federation.

"I think it is possible with those who will change the current regime. They may remain ideologically the same, but their surnames will be different, and it will be easier for them to accuse their predecessors, saying that they ruined everything," the minister said.

Reznikov expressed confidence that Russia can be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine. He cited Germany as an example and the First and Second World Wars. According to the minister, the defeat in the First World War and the Treaty of Versailles led to revanchist sentiments, which is why Germany unleashed another large-scale war.

"That's why there will be a desire for revenge after the defeat of the Russians in this war. That's why we need an international tribunal, a conditional "Nuremberg-2," wherever it takes place. Someone thinks that The Hague - yes, it's symbolic. However, I would do it in Mariupol or Kharkiv. At least a tribunal session," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is happening every day, and the information hype does not benefit the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On April 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the country could officially speak about the course of hostilities and the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.