The Russian occupiers brought 500 persons involved in criminal cases for terrorism to the Luhansk Region to a training base.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to replenish the losses in manpower, the Russian occupiers continue to actively recruit persons with criminal records, or those against whom criminal cases have been launched, in particular, for terrorism. According to available information, in one of the field camps deployed by the enemy in the temporarily captured territory of the Starobilskyi district of the Luhansk Region, about 500 such invaders are being trained," the General Staff reported.

It is also known that instead of imprisonment, convicts are offered a contract for military service with participation in hostilities in Ukraine for a period of six months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia sent a train with prisoners, one of the wagons with convicted women, to the Donetsk Region.

The command of the Russian invaders transferred a group of prisoners to the temporarily occupied Skadovsk of the Kherson Region. They are supposed to ensure "law and order" in the city.

Russia continues to carry out covert mobilization in the occupied territories of Ukraine. In the Luhansk Region, the occupiers are trying to recruit inmates of local correctional institutions to their ranks.