Russia sent a train with prisoners to the Donetsk Region, one of the wagons containing convicted women.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last week, an econom-class train for the transportation of prisoners was noted moving towards the Donetsk Region. One of the carriages was carrying convicted women," the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, thus, against the background of large losses of personnel of the occupiers in the war, the enemy uses alternative sources of replenishment of manpower.

At the same time, during the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as 6 strikes - on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the share of personnel units of the Russian army among the units participating in the storming of Bakhmut has recently increased due to the heavy losses of the Russian private military company Wagner during the months-long battles for the town.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the private military company Wagner has lost more than 30,000 mercenaries wounded and killed.