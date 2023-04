Over the past day, April 27, the Ukrainian military eliminated 540 occupiers. The total losses of personnel of the Russian Federation have made 189,460. The defenders also destroyed 18 enemy artillery systems, an air defense unit and 6 UAVs.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 189,460 (+ 540) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,694 (+ 0) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 7,181 (+ 3) units,

artillery systems - 2,905 (+ 18) units,

MLRS - 543 (+ 1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 294 (+ 1) units,

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 2,467 (+ 6),

cruise missiles ‒ 911 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,819 (+ 14) units,

special equipment ‒ 353 (+ 1).

It is noted that the data is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine is globally ready for a counterattack. Necessary weather conditions and command decisions are expected.

Recall that on April 28, during another air attack by the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 21 cruise missiles, as well as 2 drones.