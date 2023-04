Overnight into Thursday, April 27, the enemy hit Mykolayiv with Kalibr missiles. One of them hit a high-rise building.

This follows from a statement by Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim.

According to him, one of the missiles aimed at a high-rise building.

There are reports that there are people under the rubble.

Later, Kim added, the second missile also hit a residential building, but a private one.

Kim reported that ambulances went to a third private address.

As reported by the South Operational Command, the occupiers attacked Mykolayiv with Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. The missiles were "directed using terrain features and trajectory changes to complicate detection."

"Because this is a high-precision weapon that works according to the guidance coordinates, it is an obvious fact of terror of the civilian population," the South Command emphasizes.

According to the command, one private house was destroyed, and another one was damaged. A high-rise residential building and a historical building were significantly damaged. The fire has now been extinguished, and the constructions are being dismantled.

So far, it was reported that one person was killed and 23 people injured, including one child.