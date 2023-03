In Russia, a new wave of mobilization will begin next month, as part of which they plan to recruit 400,000 people into the army.

This time they want to increase the number of troops in the Russian Federation at the expense of contractors.

Radio Svoboda writes about this with reference to the Russian mass media.

According to Russian mass media, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has issued orders to the regions that indicate how many people must sign contracts to join the army.

So, for example, the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk Oblasts must recruit 10,000 contractors each. And in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation, 9,000 people have to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

According to the Russian mass media, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation plans to add 400,000 contract soldiers to the army.

The start of the new recruitment of contract workers in Russia is scheduled for April 1. It is not known how long it will last.

It is noted that the burden of the new wave of mobilization in Russia will again fall on the shoulders of the military commissars. At the same time, governors and heads of regions will be responsible for the recruitment process.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 24, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that forced mobilization is ongoing in the regions of the Caucasus, during which, in particular, prisoners are being recruited into the Russian army.

And on February 21, the Defense Intelligence announced that Russia is preparing to mobilize full-time students.

It will be recalled that shortly before this, the Russian mass media reported that students in universities and colleges in Russia were being forced to sign agreements on early conscription.