Yesterday, April 26, in the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, a Russian propagandist, lawyer Sergey Tvetinsky, got blown up on a mine. According to the National Resistance Center, his car was blown up by unknown persons using a mine.

It is noted that 61-year-old Sergey Tvetinsky worked in Ukraine as a propagandist and headed the reception of the pseudoparty "Just Russia - For the Truth." He also actively collaborated with the occupation administration.

According to the Information Resistance, the deceased was part of the bar chamber of the Kaliningrad Region, but suspended his lawyer status from July 22, 2022, completely devoted to propaganda and party work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, on the morning of April 27, a single explosion sounded in the center of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. Collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko, who was the head of the Pryazovskyi police department before the full-scale invasion, died.