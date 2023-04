On the morning of April 27, a single explosion rang out in the center of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. Collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko, who before the full-scale invasion was the head of the Pryazovsky police department, was killed.

Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on the air of the telethon.

"It was a dreadful morning for the occupiers in our temporarily occupied city. It all started at about 4 in the morning when a gun skirmish began in the city. At about 5:20 a.m., a loud explosion rang on Heroiv Ukrainy Street, approximately building 67. The explosion was quite powerful as it was heard from at least a dozen houses nearby," Fedorov said.

He noted that one of the collaborators who worked in law enforcement structures lived at this address. The occupation authorities also reported that one person was injured and was taken to the hospital.

Later, Fedorov reported that the collaborator died in the hospital.

"Collaborator Oleksandr Mishchenko went to the Kobzon concert. Before the full-scale invasion, Mishchenko was the head of the Pryazovsky Police Department. After the occupation, not only did he defect to the side of the enemy, but he also tricked his employees into becoming traitors. This morning, not he left the house with that foot. He died in the hospital," Fedorov said.

The Russian Telegram channel also wrote about the death of Mishchenko as a result of an explosion at the house's entrance. At the same time, it is claimed that an explosive device went off at 5:15 a.m. on Kirova Street. The 42-year-old collaborator died in the hospital.

The Russian occupation "administration" reported that two collaborators were injured and hospitalized because of the morning explosion in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. One of them died in hospital.

