The former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk became an adviser to the collaborator-MP traitor Yevhen Balytskyi, who was appointed by the occupation authorities as the so-called "head" of the pseudo-military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Thursday, April 27.

Fedorov reported that the occupation government of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region is being replenished.

"The gauleiter Balytskyi has a new "adviser". The company of the pickup artist and participant in the sex scandal Tolmachov, who teaches Balytskyi to hold pseudo-elections, now consists of the odious minister of Yanukovych's government Dmytro Tabachnyk. He does not teach anything, but he quickly informs the curators from the FSB about all the mistakes of Balytskyi," wrote the mayor of Melitopol.

According to him, Tabachnyk is also running for the party of the aggressor state United Russia: "They recruit gauleiters by announcement, and then they look for advisers and "watchers" all over Russia," Fedorov summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, 2023, the court arrested the property of former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk and his mother for more than USD 2 million.

On November 22, 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine served Tabachnyk with suspicion of treason for helping collaborators during the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

On May 10, 2022, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russian occupiers appointed traitor MP Yevhen Balytskyi as the "head" of the pseudo-military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region.