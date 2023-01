Court Arrests Property Of Ex-Minister Tabachnyk And His Mother For USD 2 Million

The court arrested the property of the former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk and his mother worth more than USD 2 million.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Tabachnyk's funds were arrested.

His mother's property was also arrested.

By decision of the Vinnytsia City Court, seven land plots located in Kozyn, Kyiv Region, as well as USD 144,000 were arrested.

The land belongs to Tabachnyk's mother, the arrested funds were in the bank account of the suspect himself.

At the same time, according to the SSU, among the arrested:

½ apartment in the historical part of Kyiv with an area of 126 square meters;

residential building with an area of more than 600 square meters;

5 land plots in an elite cottage town near the capital with a total area of almost 1 hectare;

bank account for USD 147,000.

According to the investigation, the former minister organized and coordinated the activities of the heads of the Russian occupation administrations of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions in the field of health care, education, and preparation for referendums.

He acted on behalf of representatives of the highest authorities of the Russian Federation, including the Russian Federal Security Service.

The investigation established Tabachnyk's contacts with the Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, the Deputy Head of the Government of the Russian Federation, and a representative of the Department of Operational Information of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

He reported to them about the completion of tasks and handed over documents.

The pre-trial investigation into the fact of treason is carried out by the Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the region (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine served the former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk with suspicion of treason for helping collaborators during Russia's occupation of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.