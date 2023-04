The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 54 enemy attacks during the day; the fiercest battles for the Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Mariyinka are underway.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU.

The Russian Federation, despite significant losses, does not abandon its plans to occupy our territory. The enemy attacked both military and civilian objects.

"The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Marinka axes. During the past day, units in the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 54 enemy attacks on the indicated areas in the front. The fiercest battles continue in the future for Bakhmut and Marinka."

Last day, the enemy conducted seven missile launches, 39 airstrikes, and 61 MLRS rocket launches at the positions of our troops and the critical infrastructure of populated areas.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy shelled the settlements of Zarichchia, Bleshnia, Karpovychi, Medvedivka, Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Buda-Vorobiyivska, Hremiyach in the Chernihiv Region; Znob-Trubchevska, Chernatske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Sydorivka, Koreniok, Khodyne, Shpyl, and Mykolayivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Huriyiv Kozachok, Hlyboke, Oliinykove, and Zelene in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy continues measures to fortify positions in separate areas. The settlements of Kamiyanka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske in Luhansk were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman axis. Terny, Torske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Orikhovo-Vasylivka axis and Ivanivske. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kostyantynivka, Dyliyivka, Sieverne, Pivdenne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske Regions in the Donetsk Region without success. Shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of the Marinka settlement. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Paraskoviyivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis last day. He shelled the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Shakhtarske, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. At the same time, he shelled more than 30 settlements. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

AFU Aviation carried out 11 strikes in areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Six enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed, and missile forces and artillery units hit two anti-aircraft defenses and two more critical military objects in the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers hit Mykolayiv at night with Calibers. Twenty-three people were injured, and one died.