Bridges Were Not Blown Up Without Consent Of President's Office - Arrested Ex-Intelligence Officer Chervinskyi

At the beginning of the Russian invasion, bridges were blown up only after the approval of the Office of the President.

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi said this in an interview with Censor.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was a command from the President's Office not to blow up the bridges without its sanction, It was the second day of the war," Chervinskyi said.

According to him, such a command was sent to the military, which was conducting combat operations in Irpin near Kyiv.

At the same time, he noted that the military blew up bridges at their discretion.

Chervinskyi also believes that the occupiers would not have reached Kherson if the command had blown up the bridges.

"They would not have advanced," Chervinskyi is confident.

In addition, the ex-intelligence officer stated that during the threat of occupation of the Chernihiv Region, SSU employees burned case materials and other documents, but burned the entire building completely, and when the firemen arrived, they were not allowed to put out the fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court arrested the intelligence officer Chervinskyi, who may be involved in the shelling of the Kanatove airfield.

We will remind you that in July 2022, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad Region. The commander of the military unit was killed there, and 17 defenders were injured. Two fighter jets were also destroyed, the runway, other equipment and buildings were destroyed. It is claimed that this happened due to arbitrary actions of individual servicemen.