Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi said that the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Ruslan Demchenko, who was dismissed due to his health, is running the Foreign Intelligence Service.

He said this in an interview with Censor.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will reveal a little secret. Ruslan Demchenko is not fired and works in the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS). He is supposedly an adviser there, but in fact he manages the Foreign Intelligence Service. Lytvynenko (head of the FIS) and his deputies report to him," Chervinskyi said.

According to him, all intelligence information flows to Demchenko.

"He knows the entire combat picture, the intelligence agents that work in the Russian Federation, what measures are being taken," added the former intelligence officer.

Chervinskyi also assured that the case against him is political and falsified by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on the instructions of the Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov.

"Tatarov is influencing the chief investigator of the SSU, Shvets, who is falsifying the case against me," he believes.

Chervinskyi said that the operation to hijack the Russian aircraft, the failure of which he is accused of, was approved by the SSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President's Office explained that the dismissal of Ruslan Demchenko from the position of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is related to his health.

The court arrested the intelligence officer Chervinskyi, who may be involved in the shelling of the Kanatove airfield.

We will remind you that in July 2022, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad Region. The commander of the military unit was killed there, and 17 defenders were injured. Two fighter jets were also destroyed, the runway, other equipment and buildings were destroyed. It is claimed that this happened due to arbitrary actions of individual servicemen.