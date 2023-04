In the morning, a car exploded in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It became known that collaborator Maksim Zubarev was injured due to the incident.

This follows from a statement by Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"It became known which of the Melitopol traitors did not have a good morning. Maksim Zubarev, a lover of all things communist, suffered from the car's "malfunction," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that Zubarev was among the first to cooperate with the enemy and headed the so-called "Yakimov Administration."

"Zubarev always had problems choosing the right path, so, this time, it is expected he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," wrote the mayor of Melitopol.

Meanwhile, the occupiers report that the condition of Zubarev, who was injured in the car explosion, is serious.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 23, an explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, during which police officer Serhii Skovyrko was injured.

In addition, on March 14, a car with collaborator Ivan Tkach, who died during transportation to a local hospital, was blown up in the city center.