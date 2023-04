Ukraine expects to receive EUR 1 billion from Italy for a quick recovery. This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni during the visit of the government team to Rome, said that Ukraine is counting on Italy's active participation in the reconstruction of the state, in particular, in the implementation of joint infrastructure, logistics, production and commercial projects.

"In 2023, Ukraine needs USD 14 billion for a quick recovery. This is the amount that is needed to meet the most basic needs of people, such as roof over head, light and heat in winter. G7 countries are involved in the restoration of Ukraine. The United States allocates USD 2.3 billion. European Commission - EUR 1 billion. We expect the same assistance from the SACE agency of EUR 1 billion, which will help Ukraine restore the economy, infrastructure, basic humanitarian and social needs of people," he emphasized.

Shmyhal also said on Telegram that during a meeting with Meloni he called for the confiscation of Russian assets that should become the main resource for the upcoming major reconstruction.

Ukraine also expects increased sanctions pressure on Russia, lower prices for Russian oil, sanctions against the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation, business exit from the Russian market, control over the restrictions imposed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, Shmyhal, at the head of the government delegation, arrived in Rome (Italy) to participate in the conference on the restoration of Ukraine.