Centrenergo Starts Exporting Electricity For First Time In History

On April 26, the Centrenergo energy generating company started exporting electricity for the first time in history.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Moldova became the first foreign buyer of the company's electricity.

"Exports will enable Centrenergo to reduce dependence on the situation on the domestic electricity market and gain access to EU markets. The company is working on developing cooperation with the European energy sector in order to increase the volume of electricity exports," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, Centrenergo increased losses 7 times to UAH 7.2 billion.

Centrenergo includes three thermal power plants: Vuhlehirska (Donetsk Region), Zmiyivska (Kharkiv Region), and Trypilska (Kyiv Region), the total design capacity of which is 7,660 MW, which is about 14% of the total installed capacity of Ukraine.

78.289% of the company's shares belongs to the state, represented by the State Property Fund.