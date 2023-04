In Washington, a bipartisan project of the resolution of the lower House of Representatives of the United States On The Position Of The House Of Representatives On The Conditions For Ukraine's Victory was presented.

This was announced by the co-authors of the draft and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, on Facebook.

The document states that the U.S. House of Representatives:

Reaffirms that it is the policy of the United States that Ukraine defeat the invasion [by the Russian Federation] and restore its internationally recognized borders of 1991;

Believes that peace after Ukraine's victory should be secured through Ukraine's integration into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, which is consistent with the long-term policy of the United States;

Declares that the United States must work with its allies and partners to ensure the following:

The project was solemnly presented on Capitol Hill by the chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Congressman Joe Wilson (R), co-chairman of the commission Steve Cohen (D), co-chairman of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus Marcy Kaptur (D), held a press briefing with the participation of the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko.

