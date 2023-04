The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has registered on the aggregate gas procurement platform Aggregate EU, which started work on April 25 and is ready for the first stage of its work.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the speech, the head of the Naftogaz group, Oleksii Chernyshov, addressed the participants of the European gas market with a proposal to use the capacities of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (USF) to store natural gas purchased within the framework of the Aggregate EU platform.

According to the report, representatives of the governing board of the EU energy platform noted that Naftogaz's participation in the platform is a "triple win."

"In addition to the fact that such participation provides additional "insurance" for Ukraine for the next heating season, it also allows platform participants to store gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. Traders working within the platform will also be able to pump gas into Ukrainian undergrounds and store it before the arrival of new participants," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities made a final decision on certifying the Ukrtransgaz company as a gas storage operator.