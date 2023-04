The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCSREPU) has taken the final decision on the certification of the Ukrtransgaz company as the operator of gas storage facilities.

This follows from a statement by the commission, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On April 7, at its open meeting, the NCSREPU unanimously adopted the final decision on the certification of the gas storage operator Ukrtransgaz as the gas storage operator of Ukraine. The Regulator made this decision considering the conclusion of the Secretariat of the Energy Community to the previous decision of the NCSREPU on certification, which was adopted on March 31, 2023. According to this, Ukrtransgaz JSC complies with the provisions of Article 3a(6) of Regulation (EC) 715/2009 dated July 13, 2009, and can be certified as a gas storage operator," the message reads.

The notice reminds that on March 1, 2023, the NCSREPU adopted a preliminary decision to certify Ukrtransgaz as a gas storage operator.

"Today, we made a landmark decision not only for the natural gas market but also for Ukraine as a whole, for its economy. The certification of the gas storage operator is essential for the country, as it involves progress toward the implementation of strategic tasks. First of all, the certification of Ukrtransgaz will strengthen energy safety and stability in Ukraine and Europe in general. It will contribute to further integrating the Ukrainian natural gas market with the European market. The certification will also create conditions for the maximum loading of the capacities of underground gas storage facilities, which will contribute to additional financial income from underground gas storage services," said Kostiantyn Ushchapovskyi, the head of NCSREPU.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NCSREPU started the certification procedure of Ukrtransgaz as a gas storage operator in January.

In March, the NCSREPU adopted a preliminary decision on the certification of the company Ukrtransgaz as a gas storage operator.