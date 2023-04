During the day, the Defense Forces repelled 36 enemy attacks in three directions - Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka. The fiercest battles continue for the towns of Bakhmut and Mariinka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the Russian occupation troops launched 2 missile attacks from the S-300 air defense system on the center of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region. In addition, the enemy launched 6 air strikes and carried out more than 10 attacks from MLRS in other locations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation is without significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the town of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Bohdanivka, Khromove and Klishchiivka. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Pivnichne and New York of the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy attacks.

Meanwhile, the aviation of the Defense Forces delivered 5 strikes per day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders, as well as 1 strike on the anti-aircraft missile system.

Also, units of missile forces and artillery hit an anti-aircraft missile system, the area of ​ ​ concentration of personnel and military equipment and a radar station of Russian aggressors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the battles for Bakhmut are important not only for the enemy, but also for the Defense Forces. For several months, in this direction, the Armed Forces have been restraining the advance of the Russian invaders and preventing the front from increase. The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the reasons for holding Bakhmut.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupation troops reduced the pressure on Vuhledar, but the direction of Avdiivka-Mariinka remains very difficult.