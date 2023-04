Number Of Victims Of Rocket Attack On Museum In Kupyansk Increased

Two people were killed as a result of rocket attack by the aggressor state of Russia on the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, April 25.

Syniehubov noted that under the rubble of the museum building in Kupyansk, which was hit by a Russian S-300 missile this morning, rescuers found the body of a second killed woman. The head of the Regional Military Administration called on Kharkiv residents and residents of the region not to ignore air warning signals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 25, terrorist troops of the aggressor country Russia fired at the center of the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region, targeting the local history museum.

Later, Syniehubov reported that 10 civilians were wounded, and two more remained under rubble as a result of a Russian S-300 missile attack on the center of Kupyansk.

In addition, the Russian occupiers shelled 18 settlements of the Donetsk Region during the day.