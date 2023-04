10 civilians were wounded, 2 more remain under rubble as a result of a Russian S-300 missile attack on the center of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, April 25.

Syniehubov noted that Russian terrorists attacked the very center of Kupyansk with a S-300 missile, as a result of which 10 civilians were wounded. 3 of them are hospitalized, 7 have minor injuries and received help on the spot, 2 more people remain under the rubble. All units of the State Emergency Service and doctors of the emergency medical service are working on the spot, the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

"The probability of new missile attacks on the city of Kharkiv and populated areas of the region remains quite high. Do not ignore the alarm signals and stay in shelters," Syniehubov warned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of April 25, terrorist troops of the aggressor country Russia shelled the center of the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region, targeting the local history museum.

We will remind you that during April 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 43 enemy attacks in three directions.

Also, during the day of April 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.