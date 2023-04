Poland To Extend Ban On Import Of Agricultural Products From Ukraine Until 2024

Poland intends to extend the ban on the import of a list of agricultural products from Ukraine from the end of June this year until the end of December.

This was reported by the Polish publication RMF24 with reference to the Minister of Agriculture of Poland Robert Telus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union proposed that this (the ban on the import of goods) be done by June. We, of course, do not agree with this. It will not be enough until June, maybe it will be enough until the end of the year. It is very important for us that the mechanisms we are implementing today worked longer so that they could protect our Polish market longer,” he said.

Telus also announced that Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary are calling for additional products to be added to the list of goods prohibited from importation from Ukraine.

It is, in particular, about apple juice, poultry meat, soft fruits.

"The European Union has already agreed to some of our proposals. Several products are already on the list for discussion, but we still have products that we want to fight for together," Telus said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from April 16 to June 30, Poland banned the import of grain crops, sugar, eggs, dairy products, poultry and other agricultural products from Ukraine.

On April 19, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Earlier, Hungary and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.