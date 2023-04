Poland Bans Import Of Grain, Sugar, Eggs, Dairy Products, Poultry And Other Agricultural Products From Ukraine

Since April 16, Poland has banned the import of cereals, sugar, eggs, dairy products, poultry and other agricultural products from Ukraine.

This is stated in the order of the Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Waldemar Buda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the order, until June 30, the ban applies to imports from Ukraine of cereals, sugar, dry feed, seeds, oil, hops, flax, hemp, fruits and vegetables, processing products of fruits and vegetables, wines, beef and veal, milk and dairy products, pork, lamb and goat, eggs, poultry, alcohol of ethyl agricultural origin, beekeeping products and other goods.

In turn, Lviv Customs notes that only bananas, rice, olives, tree seedlings and flowers are allowed to be transported through the Ukrainian-Polish border from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia is temporarily suspending imports of grain and a number of other products from Ukraine.

On April 15, Hungary, following Poland, temporarily banned the import of grain, oilseeds and some other agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, the European Commission declared the inadmissibility of unilateral actions on trade policy by EU member states.