Occupiers Running Out Of Doctors At Front - General Staff

The Russian occupiers have a catastrophic shortage of doctors.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupiers have a catastrophic lack of medical personnel on the battlefield," the General Staff said.

In order to replenish the insufficient number of military doctors, the occupiers began to force local employees of Berdiansk medical institutions, who received passports of citizens of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, to register with the enemy.

In case of refusal, they are threatened with the loss of their jobs.

In addition, the Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest.

In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, the so-called Russian occupation "authorities" are trying to take away the stolen grain by cargo ships.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders took more than 200 junior medical personnel to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories, as most Ukrainian doctors refuse to cooperate with the enemy.