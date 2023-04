AFU take up positions on Dnieper's left bank of Kherson Region, enemy gets into trenches – ISW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began a counteroffensive, taking positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region. The Russian occupiers are in defense in Oleshky and Nova Kakhovka.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that the Russian "militants" have provided enough geographically linked video materials and texts that confirm that Ukrainian forces have taken positions on the eastern shore of the Kherson Region.

"Geolocation footage published by Russian bloggers on April 22 shows that Ukrainian forces took up positions on the banks of the Dnieper north of Oleshky (7 km northwest of Kherson) and advanced to the northern outskirts of the settlement on the E97 route, as well as west of Dacha (10 km south of Kherson)," the report says.

Russian troops may not control the islands on the Konka and Chaika Rivers, located less than half a kilometer north of the geolocation positions of the Ukrainian military near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

"Russian forces likely prefer to maintain their defenses in urban areas such as Oleshky and Nova Kakhovka, leaving islands in the Dnieper delta uninhabited. The scale and intent of these Ukrainian positions remain unclear, as does Ukraine's ability and willingness to maintain a strong position in this area," the Institute noted.

The ISW emphasized that for the first time, they recognize the territory on the eastern bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region as controlled by Ukraine, as they have only now received reliable geolocation images of Ukrainian positions on the eastern bank, as well as Russian reports from various sources about the long-term Ukrainian presence in this area.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 18, the AFU said that the Russian invaders on the left bank of the Kherson Region were preparing for another "gesture of goodwill" [a word combination explaining sudden Russia's troopers retreat].

In the occupied part of the Kherson Region, the Russian military and its collaborators announced the "nationalization" of the property of those who refused to cooperate with them.