On April 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 43 enemy attacks on three axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The enemy conducted six missiles, 62 airstrikes, and 70 attacks using MLRSes. The probability of conducting missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The main efforts of the enemy continue to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka areas. Units of the AFU repelled 43 enemy attacks on the specified areas of the front during the past day. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod Oblasts bordering Ukraine. During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Kliusy and Hremiyach in the Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Kucherivka, Shalyhine, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Mohrytsia, and Popivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Okip, Mali Prokhody, Strelecha, Neskuchne, Hatyshche, Budarky, and Chuhuyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy continues measures to fortify positions in separate areas. The settlements of Topoli, Kamiyanka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Masiutivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman axis. Makiyivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region, and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Pereyizne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of the settlements of Novomarkove and Khromove. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Sieverne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions near the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Severna, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region, without success. The enemy shelled populated areas. These are, in particular, Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, during the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of the Mariyinka settlement and near Novomykhailivka. Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviyivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the axis of Shakhtarsk last day, shelling Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Komar in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. The enemy shelled the populated areas near the battle line. Among them are Novosilka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Charivne, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Ivanivka, and Antonivka in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force conducted nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as three strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders shot down ten enemy UAVs of various types.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery hit the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex and two radio-electronic warfare stations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying forces sent additional units to the temporarily captured Mariupol in the Donetsk Region to replace the troops sent on the Vuhledar axis. The troops of the aggressor country are in a state of waiting.

Meanwhile, according to data on the morning of Monday, April 24, the Ukrainian military eliminated 660 Russian soldiers during the day; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 187,080 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed eight tanks, armored vehicles, and 11 UAVs each.