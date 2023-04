Court Arrests Corporate Rights Of Marchenko At Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant For UAH 1 Billion

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the court arrested the corporate rights of Oksana Marchenko, the wife of the former Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, in the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant for over UAH 1 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the court's decision concerns 13.7% of the plant's shares, which Medvedchuk's wife owns through four offshore companies.

"The Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant is a monopoly producer of metallic manganese in Ukraine and is included in the list of the largest metallurgical companies in Europe. Arrest of assets will protect them from sale or re-registration to fictitious persons and in the future will allow them to be transferred to the benefit of our state," the message says.

According to the report, Marchenko's property totaling more than UAH 6 billion was arrested earlier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Security Service of Ukraine put Marchenko on a wanted list.

Earlier, the court arrested the property of Marchenko, who is suspected of financing Russian occupation groupings.

The main products of the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant are manganese ferroalloys (ferromanganese, silicomanganese, metallic manganese) and ferrosilicon.

The company is controlled by former shareholders of PrivatBank.