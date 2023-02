According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the court arrested the property of the wife of former Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk Oksana Marchenko, who is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups.

This is stated in the message of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the total value of the seized assets is more than UAH 5.6 billion.

"The court decision concerns packages of 14% shares in two oblenergos and more than 4% in the third one, which Marchenko owns through five offshore companies. 2 land plots, 4 residential buildings in Kyiv and Crimea and 10 vehicles belonging to the person were also seized," the report said.

In addition, Marchenko's assets were seized in 18 investment, agro-industrial, telecommunications and other enterprises.

Among them are the Kyiv companies Terra-Invest, Ukrkapital and Sport-Tour, which Medvedchuk's wife used to conduct subversive activities against Ukraine.

It was they who founded the company under the laws of the Russian Federation, through which Marchenko transferred huge amounts to the accounts of the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea, and also paid "taxes" to the Russian budget.

Earlier, SSU investigators informed Marchenko and the head of the affiliated Crimean company of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code (financing actions committed to forcibly change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power, change the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Currently, according to the same article, a suspicion was reported to a top manager of Ukrkapital and Sport-Tour.

The offender was detained and a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention.

It is noted that the crime in which Marchenko and the managers of the companies involved are suspected, provides for a punishment of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The seizure of assets will ensure the possibility of their confiscation by court order and will protect property from re-registration to other persons.

