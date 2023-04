On April 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit four positions of the anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupying army of the Russian Federation. In addition, 10 drones were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its traditional morning briefing.

During the previous day, the AFU made 22 successful strikes against the Russian army.

Thus, it was confirmed that nine areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Russians were hit. In addition, Ukrainian aviation fired at three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Air Force also shot down 10 Russian drones of various types. The work of the ground units of the AFU over the past day was also marked by successful strikes on the objects of the occupying forces.

In particular, artillery and missile forces hit two electronic warfare stations of the Russian army. Also, the anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russian Federation came under the Ukrainian missile and artillery strike.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian invaders overturned a military tractor carrying an anti-aircraft missile complex right in the center of the city.

The AFU eliminated 660 invaders, eight tanks, and 11 drones. The General Staff provided the figure for the losses of the Russian Federation for the day.